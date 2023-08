How did you feel about the content of this article?

President Guillermo Lasso said the US federal police had accepted a request for help from the government of Ecuador. | Photo: EFE/José Jacome

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, said this Thursday afternoon (10) that the FBI, the federal police of the United States, will help in the investigations into the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, shot dead in the early evening of Wednesday (9) when leaving a rally in Quito.

“I requested FBI support for the investigation into the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio Valencia. The US federal investigation and intelligence agency has accepted our request and in the next few hours a delegation will arrive in the country,” said Lasso on X, the new Twitter name.

According to information from EFE, the US government had offered the Ecuadorian government “urgent investigative assistance” through its ambassador in Quito, Michael J. Fitzpatrick.

Ecuadorian Interior Minister Juan Zapata said earlier that six people detained on suspicion of participating in the crime are of foreign nationality and linked to an organized crime group, but the name of the organization was not disclosed. The nationalities of the suspects were also not specified.