From: Patrick Mayer, Christian Stör

Shots are fired near Donald Trump. The FBI suspects an assassination attempt. A suspect is arrested. This is what is known so far.

Palm Beach – The Secret Service says it appears to have foiled an attempted assassination of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump. The incident occurred on the golf course of the potential presidential candidate for the 2024 U.S. election, where shots were fired.

Assassination attempt on Trump: Shots fired at golf club in Florida

A Trump spokesman confirmed the incident and said: “President Trump is safe after shots were fired near him.” According to police, no one was injured. Trump had already survived an attack with minor injuries during a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

On Sunday evening, US media reported on an arrest on the sprawling grounds of Trump’s golf club. The FBI is investigating the incident as a possible new attempted attack on the former president. What is known so far (as of September 16, 5:45 a.m.).

Attempted assassination of Trump: Secret Service shoots suspect

What happened? The Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting high-ranking politicians in the USA, discovered an armed man in the bushes at the fence of Trump’s golf course in Florida at around 1:30 p.m. local time. The Secret Service then opened fire. The suspect is said to have then fled in a car, leaving behind a rifle and a camera. Shortly afterwards, he was arrested on a nearby highway.

Where did the alleged assassination attempt take place? The alleged attempted attack occurred at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, not far from his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he lives when he is not on the campaign trail or attending other official meetings. Trump, who owns several golf courses around the world, was playing golf at the time of the incident, about 400 to 500 yards away from the scene, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

Sean Hannity, host at FoxNewsreported that Trump and his golf partner, real estate investor Steve Witkoff, confirmed the incident. “They were on the fifth hole and heard ‘pop pop, pop pop,'” Hannity said. The Secret Service responded immediately and shielded Trump.

Attempted assassination of Trump: Police allegedly seize assault rifle

Who is the suspected attacker? US media reports that the suspect, a 58-year-old from North Carolina who recently moved to Hawaii, has now been identified by security authorities. The arrested man is said to be a 58-year-old from the US state of North Carolina who recently moved to Hawaii, according to the New York Times reported, citing police sources. There was no official confirmation of this at first.

The building contractor is said to have made political statements on social networks and also criticized Trump. Research by Reuters on social media suggest that the alleged perpetrator was a supporter of Ukraine in the war against Russia. In several posts, he appears to have tried to recruit soldiers for the Ukrainian military effort. It is still unclear whether there is a connection between his political orientation and the incident in West Palm Beach.

How did Trump react? Trump responded to the incident, writing in an email to campaign donors: “I AM SAFE AND FINE.” A statement from the Office of the President said that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were relieved that the former incumbent was safe. Senator JD Vance, Trump’s vice presidential candidate, confirmed after speaking with the former president that he was fine. (pm)