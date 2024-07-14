FBI: It’s Amazing How Many Shots Were Fired at Trump Rally

The FBI is surprised by how many shots the shooter was able to fire at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, Special Agent Kevin Rojek said. transmits Associated Press agency.

The special agent also declined to answer a question about whether law enforcement knew the shooter was on the roof before he opened fire. Rojek also said that the FBI does not yet know the motives of the person who fired at Trump.