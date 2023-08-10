Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

In Provo, Utah, the FBI is investigating the slain man’s home. © George Frey/AFP

In the US state of Utah, a man threatens President Biden, among others, and is then shot during a house search.

WASHINGTON/Provo – The FBI has reportedly shot and killed a man in Provo, Utah, the president Joe Biden shortly before his visit to the state is said to have threatened. The man was killed by officials on Wednesday morning (local time) during a house search, the broadcaster reported, among other things NBC. Further details were open. It was unclear whether the man was armed or opened fire.

According to court documents, the man had previously published threats against Biden and other personalities on social networks. Among other things, he wrote that he would dust off his sniper rifle and camouflage clothing in view of the President’s visit. He is also said to have made specific death threats against Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney. As a prosecutor Bragg sued Donald Trump in March of this year for the hush money payments to a former porn actress.

Threats against US President Biden: FBI reports on deadly “incident” in Utah

In a statement, the FBI said it was “investigating a shooting involving an agent that occurred on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at approximately 6:15 a.m. in Provo, Utah.” There was an “incident” when an attempt was made to “execute an arrest and search warrant in a residential building”. FBI agents were not injured in the operation.

The White House meanwhile referred all inquiries to the US Department of Justice. Biden was scheduled to travel to Utah on Wednesday night. This Thursday (August 10) he wants to speak in Salt Lake City about health care for veterans. (nak/dpa)