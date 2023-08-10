Home page politics

Split

A man is said to have threatened US President Biden shortly before his visit to Utah. © Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

A man is said to have published threats against the US President on social networks shortly before his visit to Utah. During a house search, the man is shot dead. Many questions are still open.

The FBI has reportedly shot and killed a man in Utah who allegedly threatened President Joe Biden shortly before his visit to the state. The man was killed by officers during a house search in the morning (local time), the NBC broadcaster reported.

Further details were open. It was unclear whether the man was armed or opened fire.

According to court documents, he had previously published threats against Biden and other personalities on social networks. Accordingly, he wrote, among other things, that he would dust off his sniper rifle in view of the President’s visit. Biden wants to travel to Utah in the evening (local time). On Thursday he wants to speak in Salt Lake City about health care for veterans. dpa