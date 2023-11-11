New York Mayor Eric Adams’ phone was seized by the FBI this week. According to American media, the seizure is a ‘dramatic escalation’ of a possible corruption investigation into Adams. The New York Times reports that the intelligence service is investigating whether the mayor may have had his 2021 election campaign partly financed by the Turkish government.
#FBI #seizes #York #mayors #phone #investigation #Turkish #campaign #finance
New wave of Russian drone attacks in Ukraine
DUkraine reported a new wave of Russian drone attacks on Saturday night. Late on Friday evening, air defense was active...