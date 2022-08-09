For the first time in history, a federal judge has authorized the FBI to search the home of a former president. The target: Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. “They have even opened my safe!” He complained last night (early Tuesday morning in Spain) in a statement. the Republican leader.

Trump was right. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a US president.” But he has not been “the radical left”, but a federal judge from South Florida who, after carefully studying the evidence presented, has considered that the Department of Justice has probable cause to execute the search.

The hearings on January 6 have shown that the president tried to manipulate the electoral system to circumvent the results of the elections and perpetuate himself in power, against the will of the people. For now there are no charges against him, but according to the statements of his own government witnesses, he could easily face charges ranging from conspiracy to commit electoral fraud to sedition. Last February, the National Archives already had to recover 15 boxes of classified documents from his residence that, according to the former president’s office, arrived there mixed with his personal belongings during the move.

Instead, any lawyer would advise him to remain silent, but in the absence of Twitter, where he is still banned for spreading false news, Trump has sent a long statement to all the media in real time. He wrote or dictated them “while my beautiful home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach is currently being attacked, robbed and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

He complained that the police had carried out the raid “without announcing it”, as is customary among law enforcement. “What is the difference between this and ‘Watergate’, in which the operatives broke into the headquarters of the National Committee of the Democratic Party?”, the former president bellowed. The main difference is that this is a police investigation, authorized by a judge and ordered by the Department of Justice to investigate a crime, not five thieves disguised as electricians who broke the locks of the Democratic Party offices to install a microphone with the to spy on the opposition for information to use against it. ‘Watergate’ cost Nixon the presidency, who, according to witness statements at the public hearings, on which the January 6 committee was inspired, approved the operation to cover it up. Nixon was impeached through an ‘impeachment’ process, where he was accused of obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress.

Senior officials cited



Trump survived his second impeachment after the January 6 assault on Capitol Hill because his party decided it was not worth forcing his resignation a week after he left office. However, Attorney General Merrick Garland has promised to go as far as necessary to purge responsibilities. Never in the country’s history has a former president been prosecuted. The Justice Department is known to have summoned senior Trump administration officials to testify before a Washington DC grand jury that will decide on the merits of the charges.

If convicted, Trump would be disqualified from running for public office again. Hence, he accuses “radical left Democrats” of using the judicial system as a weapon. “They are desperate to prevent me from running for election in 2024,” he accused them. “The ‘establishment’ hates me because I have put a stop to their corruption,” he argues.