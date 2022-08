A search warrant was issued as part of an investigation into whether Trump took documents from his presidency to his Florida home. | Photo: EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

The FBI carried out a search warrant on Monday (8) at the home of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

CNN sources said the warrant was issued as part of an investigation into whether Trump took documents from his presidency, some of them confidential, to his Florida home.

Earlier, the United States National Archives had reported that at least 15 boxes of White House records had been recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.

In a statement, Trump confirmed that FBI agents were at his home on Monday (he was not there) and said that they even “cracked” the safe.

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, invaded and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said. The Justice Department has not commented on the matter.