The FBI has been conducting a search of the home of Channel One host Simes since August 13

Since Tuesday, August 13, agents of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been conducting searches at the Patria estate, owned by American political scientist and host of the Russian Channel One Dmitry Simes, in Huntley, Rappahannock County, Virginia.

The FBI conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity. We have no further comment as this is an ongoing investigation. Samantha Shero FBI Press Secretary

Law enforcement officers transported the seized items in trucks with trailers

A neighbor of Simes said that on the morning of Tuesday, August 13, FBI agents arrived at the estate and removed the seized items from there in trucks with trailers. On the morning of Thursday, August 15, they appeared there again.

According to Rappahannock County court documents, the 536,600-square-meter property was sold in July 2021 to Soviet-born American political scientist and historian Dimitri Simes and his wife Anastasia for $1.63 million.

Simes was closely involved with Trump’s presidential campaign.

Russia expert Dimitri Simes, 76, has been well known in Washington diplomatic circles for decades. He was the longtime head of the Center for the National Interest, a public policy think tank founded by former U.S. President Richard Nixon. Simes left the institution in 2022 and has hosted the talk show Bolshaya Igra on Russia’s Channel One since 2018.

Photo: Alvin Baez/Reuters

Simes also had close ties to former US President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and administration. He figured prominently in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into interference in the 2016 election. Mueller concluded that Simes did not act as an intermediary between the Trump campaign and Moscow. Suspicions about a connection between the Russian side and Trump himself were also unable to be confirmed.

Photo: Jeenah Moon / Reuters

Symes was not notified of the searches.

Commenting on the searches, Simes said he was not in the United States. He acknowledged that he was aware of “some activity on his property,” but was not officially notified of the Interior Ministry’s activities.

I have not seen the warrant. I have not been contacted by law enforcement or anyone else. Dimitri Simes political scientist and presenter of Channel One

The presenter said he was “confused and concerned” about the incident, as he was unaware of any investigations into him. Symes promised to do what was necessary to get to the bottom of it and take appropriate action.

Earlier, FBI agents raided the home of former Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter in New York state in connection with a federal investigation. Ritter said the raid was conducted because of his cooperation with Russian media and linked it to an attempt by U.S. authorities to intimidate him.