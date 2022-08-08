The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, has assured this Monday that agents of the FBI, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, have entered to carry out a search in his mansion of Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach (Florida).

Trump is immersed in several court cases. He is under the scrutiny of the Department of Justice for his attempts to alter the results of the 2020 elections and suspicions arose a few months ago that he had taken official documents classified as secret to Mar-a-Lago.

The record, according to two sources familiar with the investigation citing The New York Times, It seems to focus precisely on the material that Trump had taken to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House and that could include boxes with classified documents. Trump took months to return 15 boxes of documents that had been claimed by the National Archives. The registry has a judicial order, as is mandatory, according to The Washington Post.

Neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice, on which it depends, have given explanations about the action. It has been Trump himself who has assured through a statement that his house “is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.” “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States,” Trump wrote. Something like this, he added, “could only happen in broken countries of the Third World.”

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” Trump said, adding: “This is prosecutorial malpractice, militarization of the justice system.” and an attack by radical left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for president in 2024, especially given the latest polls, and who will equally do anything to stop Republicans and conservatives in the upcoming mid-term elections.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also Covid in Liguria: 4,668 new positives, stable hospitalizations. In Italy the positivity rate drops to 13.7%. First cases of Omicron 2 in Genoa subscribe

“What is the difference between this and Watergate, where the operatives broke into the Democratic National Committee? Here, in reverse, the Democrats stormed the home of the 45th President of the United States,” Trump said.

Mar-a-Lago is a resort that was built in the Spanish architectural style between 1924 and 1927 by billionaire heiress and philanthropist Marjorie Merriweather Post, who at her death in 1973 bequeathed it to the National Park Service, hoping it would used for state visits or as a winter resting place for US presidents. However, as maintenance costs exceeded Post’s funding and the facility was difficult to insure (since it was located in the flight path of the Palm Beach airport), the property was returned to the Post Foundation by an act of Congress in 1981. In 1985 it was bought by Donald Trump for about $10 million and he continued to use it when he became president in 2017. The 126-room, 10,000-square-meter resort also contains the exclusive Mar-a-Lago Club. The Trump family maintains their private residence in a closed area of ​​the house and gardens.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.