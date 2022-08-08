UPDATEFBI agents searched Donald Trump’s home on Monday at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. CNN reports that the former president of the United States has confirmed this to the news channel. According to CNN, it’s about executing a search warrant.

“My beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote in a statement posted to his own social network Truth Social. The FBI agents also searched his safe. Trump was not in Florida at the time of the search.

“After cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said. the 2024 presidential election. Trump also said the raid should help Democrats in the House and Senate midterm elections in November.

What the FBI agents are looking for was not immediately clear. The FBI and Justice Department declined to comment Monday night. The White House has not yet made any announcements.

Secret Documents

The New York Times quotes two unnamed sources as saying the raid is related to material Trump allegedly took to Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House. The US Department of Justice has been investigating for some time the discovery of a number of boxes of classified information in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where the former president moved after his departure from the White House. The National Archives reported in February that fifteen boxes of confidential documents had been found in the resort.

Trump delayed returning the boxes to the National Archives for months, only doing so after threats of action. According to The New York Times During his presidency, Trump was known for shredding official documents that were supposed to go into government archives.

Also The Washington Post says, based on an anonymous source, that the raid was about confidential documents and says that a court search warrant has been issued for it. That is "very unusual" for a former president, according to the newspaper. The "highest levels" of the Justice Department should have been involved in obtaining such an order, the newspaper said, but a ministry spokesman declined to say whether Justice Secretary Merrick Garland played a role.

According to CNN, Trump aides in Mar-a-Lago were questioned by the FBI regarding the documents in April and May.

The FBI’s search of Trump’s home could also mean that the Justice Department’s investigation into the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol is focused on Trump himself.



The Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, which is owned by Donald Trump. The former president also owns a house there. © AP

