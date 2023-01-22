More secret papers were found in the home of US President Joe Biden. These are six documents from the period in which Biden was vice president under Barack Obama and from his time in the Senate, the US head of state’s lawyer reports. The documents were found on Friday by FBI investigators who searched his home.
#FBI #searches #Bidens #home #classified #documents
“Away with the separatists”: Tens of thousands demonstrate against Spain’s left-wing government
ZThousands of people demonstrated on Saturday in the Spanish capital of Madrid against the policies of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's...
Leave a Reply