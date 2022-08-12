The search in the house of the former president of the United States donald trump (2017 – 2021) last Monday aimed to find classified documents on nuclear weapons that the former president took from the White Houseas published this Thursday by the newspaper Washington Post.

The Post, which cited anonymous sources close to the investigation, indicated that the raid responds to concern in the US government that the documents that Trump took with him when he left the Presidency and that contain sensitive information fall into the wrong hands.

The sources did not clarify whether the information allegedly found in Trump’s house was related to nuclear weapons in the possession of the US or foreign powers, nor did they detail whether this material was actually found.

The Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garlandpersonally authorized the decision to request the search warrant last Monday at Trump’s residence in Florida and has requested this Thursday authorization from a court in the south of this state to make said order public.

In a brief statement after which he did not accept questions, Garland defended the legality of the search and pointed out that these types of decisions are not made “lightly.” Whenever possible, he clarified, “less intrusive” means are chosen as an alternative.

The search warrant was authorized by a federal court and the property inventory is a document that federal law requires law enforcement to leave with the property owner.

According to US media, Trump’s lawyers have until Friday to file objections to the Court to the request to make the order public.

The first to report the Florida mansion raid It had been Trump himself on his social networks: “It’s his right,” said the attorney general, according to whom the lawyers of the former Republican president (2017-2021) received a copy of the search warrant and the FBI inventory that same day .

Garland stressed that adherence to the rule of law is the “fundamental principle” of the Justice Department and of American democracy, noting that no one is above the law.

“Defending the rule of law means applying the law uniformly without fear or favoritism. Under my supervision, that is precisely what the Department of Justice is doing,” he said in that brief televised intervention, in which he criticized the attacks and threats launched against the forces of order.

EFE