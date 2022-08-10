The search that the FBI made this Monday at Donald Trump’s residence in Florida, about which there is still no official explanation, keeps United States politics in suspense, waiting to know why the former president is being investigated and what consequences it will have. for him this case.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation still does not explain the reasons why it sent its agents yesterday to search Mar-a-Lago, the club in Palm Beach (Florida) where Trump’s residence is located, although the US media point to the search of official documents, among them classified, that the former president irregularly took from the White House.

The former president’s son, Eric Trump, assured Fox News that the raid was related to accusations about a large number of documents that the president took when he left the White House in January 2021.

In fact, earlier this year, the former president was forced to hand over 15 boxes of those documents to the National Archivesthe institution that controls presidential records.

One thing that seems clear, however, is that breaking into Trump property is so “politically sensitive” that the action had to have been approved by US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, according to experts consulted by AFP.

To do it, the fbi must have needed a warrant, which would require a judge’s review of his justification for entering a former president’s home. But the order, which could reveal the nature of the investigation, remains secret.

Waiting for some official detail or explanation to be known, many Republican leaders, including the party’s leadership, yesterday attacked the “abuse of power” by the Democrats. And in Joe Biden’s party they remembered, for their part, that if there has been a search, it is because there is an order signed by a judge.

Meanwhile, the White House assured that President Joe Biden was not aware of the search and found out through the media, and stressed that this investigation is “independent.”

Lawlessness, political persecution and witch hunts must be exposed and stopped.

After the unprecedented record, many Republican leaders underlined their outrage and their support for Trump, who has taken the opportunity to intensify his fundraising campaign.

“Anarchy, political persecution and witch hunts must be exposed and stopped,” the former president (2017-2021) said yesterday, who in an email asking for donations stressed: “Something like this had never happened before to a president of the United States.”

For many, the statement that Trump sent to his supporters can be seen as an opening to his presidential campaign for 2024, which could be greatly affected by the investigations being carried out against him. In addition to the case of the presidential documents, both the Justice Department and a House committee are investigating his participation in the capture of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Access to tax return

To this is added, in addition, another judicial setback announced yesterday against Trump after the authorization of a court of appeals to a House committee to access the former president’s tax returns, which he requested since 2019 to investigate his finances and possible conflicts of interest while he was in the White House, a period in which he did not publish his tax return, a tradition that his predecessors considered part of their duty of transparency and accountability to the population.

In view of the serious scandals that hang over the figure of Trump, people are already betting that his political ally, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, will defeat him in the Republican candidacy and that he will even win the elections in 2024.

According to the Smarkets betting exchange, DeSantis would win the election with a 23.2 percent chance, beating the former president’s 20.4 percent chance.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Efe and AFP

