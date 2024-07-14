FBI: No Advance Information About Assassination Attempt on Trump

There was no advance information about the preparation of an assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump. This was reported by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officer Kevin Rojek, his words are quoted by TASS.

“As far as the FBI is concerned, we have not received any specific information about a threat in connection with this event,” Rojek said.

Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The politician himself suffered an ear wound and was immediately taken to a medical facility from the rally. The shooter was neutralized by Secret Service agents.

Current US President Joe Biden said he cannot yet call the shooting of Trump an assassination attempt. The White House owner noted that the incident should be thoroughly investigated.

According to the Daily Caller news portal, Biden’s first reaction to the shooting of Trump came only an hour and a half after the incident.