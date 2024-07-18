Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman who tried to kill former President Donald Trump last Saturday (13), searched the internet for information about the former president, the current one and other important figures, the FBI revealed to congressmen.

In addition to Trump and Biden, searches for Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray were found on his personal computer.

The search history also reveals that Crooks searched for information about the Democratic National Convention and Trump’s public appearances.

In between those appearances, Trump had scheduled a rally for Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, 50 miles from Crooks’ family home.

At the Steama gaming platform, Crooks reportedly wrote: “July 13th will be my big debut, watch how it plays out.”

This search history is the closest we have come so far to explaining the motivations of Crooks, who was registered as a Republican voter and was found out nearly a week after the assassination attempt. Other searches reveal concerns about his own mental health.

All these discoveries were shared by the FBI this Wednesday (17) in a briefing with congressmen, according to American media outlets such as the New York Times.

Ever since Crooks tried to kill Trump, grazing his ear, and was subsequently shot dead by Secret Service snipers, two big unanswered questions have hung over the US: How could this happen? And why did he do it?

Crooks climbed onto the roof closest to the Secret Service’s security perimeter for Trump’s rally, in full view of several attendees who alerted authorities to his suspicious presence before he could shoot the former president.

The government has acknowledged that it was a “failure” in the Republican candidate’s security system and there are several ongoing investigations into the incident.