The case alec baldwin advances and complicates the actor. A report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of USA concluded that the trigger of the gun held by the interpreter was pulled, therefore, from there came the bullet that ended the life of director of photography Halyna Hutchins, while they were recording the film “rust”.

An aggravating circumstance of the tragedy is that the weapon had to have prop bullets (not harmful). Likewise, there is the contradiction on the part of Baldwin, who assured that he never fired or pulled the trigger.

As reported by ABC News, the report explains that “with the hammer in the positions in which it was, the barrel could not be fired without pulling the trigger.”

Therefore, with that version, the actor American could bring criminal charges for murder against Hutchins.

It is worth mentioning that the relatives of the director of photography sued, in February of this year, Baldwin and other security officers for the shooting for the crime of homicide reckless.

Research

The research judicial proceedings would have a breakthrough if it was known how the real cartridges were leaked during the recording. A first preview includes 24-year-old Hannah Gutiérrez Reed, who was working as a gunsmith for the second time.

On the other hand, it is expected that the justice will allow the delivery of the telephone records of Alex Baldwin. The objective is to find more clues in the emails and in the messages exchanged between the artist and Gutiérrez Reed, with whom he had to coordinate the weapon that would be used in the filming of “rust”.

It is worth noting that the images captured by the body camera of one of the cops of Santa Fe have been instrumental in advancing the case. In the clips, the production can be seen attending to Hutchins and Joel Souza before transferring them by ambulance to a medical Center.