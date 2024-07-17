AP: FBI unable to establish motive for Trump shooter Thomas Crooks

Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot former US President Donald Trump, was a smart loner with few friends and no strong political convictions that could have motivated him to carry out the assassination attempt, according to Associated Press (AP) citing an FBI source.

As the publication notes, agents hacked Crooks’ cell phone, checked his computer, home and car, and interviewed more than 100 people, but were unable to establish a motive for his attack on Trump.

Classmates at Bethel Park High School described him as smart but reserved. He was often seen with headphones in and would sit alone at lunch, staring at his phone. Some said students often made fun of him for his clothes and the mask he continued to wear after the COVID pandemic ended. “He was bullied almost every day. He was just an outcast,” said classmate Jason Kohler.

There has been no public disclosure to date that the shooter left behind any notes, social media posts or other clues explaining his reasons for attacking Trump. A law enforcement official briefed on the ongoing investigation, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Crooks’ phone had yielded no meaningful clues about a motive or whether he acted alone.

Crooks’ political leanings also remain murky. He was registered as a Republican in Pennsylvania, but federal campaign finance records show he donated $15 to a progressive political action committee on January 20, 2021, the day Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden was sworn in.

Earlier it was reported that Crooks was outside the US Secret Service perimeter during the attack on Trump. He opened fire from the roof.