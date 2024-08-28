FBI finds no motive for assassination attempt on former President Trump

The FBI has still not established the motives of the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, a senior agency official said. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

The bureau does not believe that the offender had accomplices or that a foreign state was involved in the incident, he said.

“The FBI has not determined a clear motive. The investigation is ongoing, but we have found no evidence that the suspect had accomplices,” a bureau spokesman said in a statement about the investigation.

He added that the suspect had searched the Internet for information about the Democratic and Republican conventions, as well as about US President Joe Biden. No traces of alcohol or drugs were found in the detainee’s blood.

The assassination attempt on the former president took place on July 13. At that time, Trump was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania. During the speech, the former American leader grabbed his ear, then lay down on the floor, and Secret Service agents covered him. The politician was then urgently evacuated.