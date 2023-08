How did you feel about the content of this article?

“Operation Cross Country” lasted about two weeks and was coordinated by the FBI | Photo: Bigstock

US authorities announced on Tuesday (1st) the results of “Operation Cross Country”, which lasted about two weeks and resulted in the rescue of more than 200 victims of sex trafficking and the identification and arrest of more than 125 suspects.

The operation was coordinated by the FBI and carried out in July. Among the rescued victims are 59 children who were missing and victims of child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.

“The FBI’s actions against this threat never fail, as we continue to send our message that these atrocities will not be tolerated,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland highlighted the “devastating impact that sex traffickers have on victims”. He emphasized that cooperation between law enforcement agencies across the country “will continue to be a cornerstone in preventing human trafficking.”

As of August 2022, “Operation Cross Country” has resulted in the rescue of 141 adult human trafficking victims, 84 child sex trafficking child victims, and the location of 37 missing children.

“Operation Cross Country”, which has been active in the US for 13 years, was conceived from an FBI initiative in 2003, with the aim of identifying and rescuing minors who are sexually exploited. The action involves collaborations between federal, state and local agencies across the country, with support from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).