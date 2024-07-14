FSB: Threatening Rhetoric on the Internet Increased After Assassination Attempt on Trump

The amount of threatening rhetoric on the Internet has increased following the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump, an FBI representative said during a special briefing. His words are reported by RIA News.

He noted that the number of threats of violence and “attempts to pretend to be the shooter” is growing on social networks.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13. At that time, he was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump could have been saved by moving his head before the shot during the assassination attempt, the Daily Mail reported. As journalists noted, during the event, charts were shown on a large screen showing statistics on immigration to the United States. The politician turned his head towards the screen. At that moment, several claps were heard, the former president grabbed his ear, and then hid behind the podium.