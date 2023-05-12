Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

A secret FBI report is already putting pressure on Joe Biden. © IMAGO/Al Drago – Pool via CNP

Republicans accuse Biden of being involved in a “criminal scheme” that includes bribery. They’re asking for impeachment.

Frankfurt – The Republican ex-US President donald trump was also the first president in US history to face impeachment twice after leaving office. Now the Republicans are working in the US Congress apparently on some kind of revenge: they throw President Joe Biden involvement in a “criminal system” including bribery and are demanding removal from office.

Republicans with a sensitive demand: They want Biden to be impeached

The basis of the accusation against Biden is probably a report by the US domestic intelligence service FBI, which is still secret, like the US magazine Newsweek reported. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and his Republican colleague James Comer in the House of Representatives are said to have learned from a whistleblower that the corresponding document actually exists under the name FD-1023. Now the two members of Congress are demanding the publication of the report.

It is said to be about a “criminal system involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign citizen.” Biden had served as Vice President during the tenure of ex-President Barack Obama. Comer has already issued a subpoena for the FBI to release FD-1023. It is not yet clear what information the letter provides. In a press release, Grassley and Comer spoke of an “exchange of money for policy decisions”.

Joe Biden: The life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo gallery

Impeachment for Biden? Republican rep puts pressure on FBI chief

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her radical ideas and statements, now sees the possibility of Biden’s impeachment. Now there is evidence of Biden’s “criminality” and a procedure for removal can be initiated, she emphasized in a Twitter video at the beginning of May. She asked FBI Director Christopher Wray to disclose FD-1023, which would show Biden was paid by a foreigner to make certain decisions. “That means Joe Biden will be impeached,” Greene said.

Across from Newsweek a White House spokesman, Ian Sams, criticized the plans of the republican. They would spread “anonymous insinuations” through their allies and right-wing media. The Republican camp wanted to distract from their own “unpopular ideas,” Sams said.

What Would Biden’s Impeachment Mean?

An actual impeachment of Biden is unrealistic. The Republicans could initiate a process with their majority in the House of Representatives. But for Biden to really have to vacate the White House, the Senate would also have to agree. Biden’s Democrats have the majority there.

And even if Biden were to lose office, the Republicans would not have gained all that much. In contrast to a motion of no confidence in Germany, there are no new elections. Instead, she would become Vice President Kamala Harris Follow Biden in the White House. (bb)