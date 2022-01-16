By SHELBY TAUBER and Daphne Psaledakis

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, USA (Reuters) – An FBI hostage rescue unit raided a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday night to free three hostages who were still in the custody of a gunman who had interrupted a religious ceremony and started negotiation with the police more than 10 hours before.

All of the hostages were safely released later Saturday and the gunman was killed, Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller told a news conference.

At first, the gunman took four people hostage, including the rabbi, within Congregation Beth Israel, according to authorities. The first hostage was released unharmed six hours later.

Reporters said they heard the sound of explosions, possibly non-lethal grenades, and the sound of gunfire shortly before Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the kidnapping was over.

