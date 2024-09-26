He New York Mayor Eric Adamsfaces serious accusations that put his government in check, as well as his re-election plans, after the authorities investigate him and his surroundings, resulting in charges of wire fraud, solicitation of illegal campaign donations and bribery conspiracyas detailed AFP.

According to a report by NBCNews, This Thursday, September 26, the FBI carried out a search at Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayoras part of the investigation.

In a statement issued Wednesday night, Adams responded to the accusationssaying he always knew he would be a target for defending New Yorkers. “I am innocent and I will fight this with my strength and spirit,” said the mayor, who also stressed that he will continue in his position and rejected the possibility of resigning. The president insisted on his innocence and has asked citizens for patience.

The 57-page federal indictment details that Adams allegedly accepted bribes in exchange for political favors, including luxury trips and economic benefits. provided by Turkish businessmen and officials.

According to the indictment, in 2017, while he was Brooklyn borough president, he received a significant discount on a luxury stay at the St. Regis Istanbul, a hotel owned by a businesswoman seeking to ingratiate herself with him. Although the suite cost US$7,000, Adams paid less than US$600 and did not report the tripviolating the rules that required him to do so.

The accusation points out that these benefits were part of a “criminal conspiracy” that spanned several years. Demian Williams, prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, stated that Adams maintained corrupt relationships with foreign benefactors from 2016 to 2021, receiving more than US$100,000 in hidden benefits.

Center left Mayor Adams, right Edward Caban, who resigned from the NYPD after just one year in office. Photo:X @Vision4theBlind Share

Among Adams’ actions, according to the investigation, is the pressure on the New York Fire Department to approve the opening of a building intended to be the Turkish consulatedespite the security problems detected. Williams was blunt in stating that the mayor crossed the line repeatedly. “Public office is a privilege, and we allege that Mayor Adams abused that privilege to further foreign and personal interests,” the prosecutor stated.

The resignations of Mayor Eric Adams’s entourage due to the scandal in New York

Mayor Adams’ entourage is also being investigated by the authorities, in fact, the corruption scandal has already meant the resignation of the mayor. Commissioner of Health, Ashwin Vasan, and the head of Education, David Banks, a close friend of Adams.

Previously, also New York Police Department Chief Edward Caban resigned after just a year of taking office, as well as Adams’ main legal advisor, Lisa Zornberg.