The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) thwarted a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer from her country home, as well as other government officials. Writes about this The Detroit News.

According to the publication, the investigation began in early 2020, when the FBI learned through social networks that several people were discussing the overthrow of the governments of several states both peacefully and violently. During the summer, a group of extremists gathered for training in the use of firearms and the manufacture of explosive devices, according to authorities. They also established surveillance of the Whitmer house.

As reported Reuters13 people were detained on suspicion of trying to “ignite a civil war” and charged with conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer and other officials. The crimes are planned to be committed on the eve of the presidential elections on November 3. The perpetrators are associated with the Wolverine Watchmen group and face life in prison.