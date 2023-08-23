He Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of USA offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the finding of a missing Hispanic woman in Florida more than four decades ago, when she was a girl, and that this Tuesday she would be 50 years old.

“Maribel Oquendo-Carrero turns 50 today. FBI bounty of hup to $25,000 for information leading to his recovery and/or the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his disappearance,” the federal agency published today in the social network X (previously Twitter).

In a file on Oquendo-Carrero, missing on December 6, 1982 in Homestead, South County Miami-Dadethe FBI realizes that the girl was nine years old when she disappeared after leaving her home “to walk to the corner store”, where, through information provided by the familyit is known that he bought some items.

“Since then, Maribel has not been seen or heard from again. At the time of her disappearance, she was 9 years old and was wearing a white T-shirt, blue and pink pants, and new beige and brown shoes. Both ears (the earlobes ) of Maribel are perforated,” details the FBI file.

We believe that she is alive and still with us today. We have no clue to suggest that she is not.

Posted Tuesday by the FBI office in Miami, in English and Spanish, the poster asks anyone with any information regarding the case to contact the local FBI office or the “nearest US embassy or consulate“.

According to official information, Maribel, born on August 22, 1973 in Camden, New Jersey, has ties to Puerto Rico, New Jersey, New York and Florida.

the local media NBC6 picked up today that, last December, Homestead Police said they believed Maribel may still be alive.

“We believe that she is alive and still with us today. We do not have any clues to suggest that she is not. Therefore, we have to be hopeful,” captain Fernando Morales said then, according to the outlet.

