Step.- Law enforcement authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the cause of the South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire, which were discovered on Monday, June 17 near Ruidoso, New Mexico, according to a press release sent by the Field Office from the FBI in Albuquerque.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for starting the fires, according to the news release.

The FBI is assisting local, state, federal and tribal partners in the ongoing investigation into the cause of the fires.

Anyone with information related to the cause of the fires can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

You can also text “BIAMMU” to 847411, followed by “MESCALERO FIRE + the clue” or simply BIAMMU to 847411 and the clue.