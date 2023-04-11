The Denver FBI has published a tweet in recent days in which it strongly advises against using charging sockets for smartphones and technological devices in public places such as airports and shopping malls. In fact, it seems that the risk of “juice hacking” is increasingly a concrete threat: it is the practice with which hackers manage to install malicious codes in public charging stations, which make it possible to read and steal data from connected phones, and also trace them after they have been disconnected. The risk is higher for Android users, but even iPhones and iPads are not invincible to this type of attack. The FBI therefore recommends using your own charger and plugging it into wall outlets in public places, or better yet, carrying a power bank. On iOS, it’s always vital to answer no to the “authorize this computer or accessory” question when connecting an iPhone or iPad.

Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centres. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead. pic.twitter.com/9T62SYen9T — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 6, 2023