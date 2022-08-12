Records sought by the FBI at the former US president’s property at Florida’s Mar-a-Lago resort included classified documents related to nuclear weapons, The Washington Post reported.

Experts in classified information consulted by the aforementioned newspaper have assured that federal agents showed “deep concern” during the search for documents, fearing that information on nuclear weapons could be in danger, since they could potentially fall into the wrong hands. However, it has not transpired if these weapons belonged to the United States or if they were documents recovered from other countries.

The Post’s report comes after the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a motion Thursday to request that a Florida court unseal the search warrant executed by the FBI, following Trump’s accusations of alleged persecution by the FBI. of federal agents and the Biden Administration. “The public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what happened under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of disclosure,” the Justice Department has said and ‘The Hill’ has learned.

Supporters and supporters of the former president have called a series of mobilizations to protest the FBI raid on Trump’s Florida home. The former president has accused federal agents of carrying out a persecution against his person.