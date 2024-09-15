Donald Trump campaigning for the US presidential race | Photo: EFE/EPA/BIZUAYEHU TESFAYE

The United States Secret Service confirmed during a press conference on Sunday afternoon (15) that it arrested a man suspected of a new assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump during a game at the Republican’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump was not injuredis safe and the FBI has taken over the investigation into the planning of the attack, which was thwarted by Secret Service agents.

In a press conference called after the episode, together with the FBI, the American Secret Service said that its agents saw a man in the bushes and shot at him. The suspect pointed an AK-style rifle at the club while Trump was there.

When the officers fired shots, the man dropped the weapon, which was seized, and fled in an SUV. He was arrested while driving on the interstate highway in Martin County, neighboring Palm Beach County, where Trump was staying.

In July, the former president and candidate for office again was shot in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Biden and Kamala speak out after shots fired near Trump

In a statement, the White House said US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed “on the security incident at Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was playing. They are relieved to know they are safe. Their team will keep them updated regularly.”

Kamala Harris, who is running against Trump in the presidential election, posted on her X account, according to the BBC: “I have been informed of reports of shots fired near former President Trump and his Florida estate, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”