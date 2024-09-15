Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/15/2024 – 19:11

A Secret Service agent opened fire on a suspect armed with an AK-47 near the fence of a golf club owned by the Republican. Trump was rushed from the scene and is safe, according to the campaign. Wounded in an attack in July, Republican Donald Trump was apparently the target of a new assassination attempt on Sunday (15/09) while playing golf at one of his properties in the US state of Florida.

A Secret Service agent opened fire on a man armed with an AK-47 assault rifle outside the property. The suspect attempted to flee but was captured. Trump was rushed off the golf course and taken to a secure location.

According to initial reports in the US press, Trump was playing golf at the Trump International Golf Course in Palm Beach around 1:30 pm local time (2:30 pm in Brasilia) when a Secret Service agent saw a rifle barrel sticking out of the property’s fence, about 400 meters or one hole in front of where the former president was playing.

The officer then opened fire on a man holding the rifle. The suspect then fled in a black Nissan vehicle, according to a witness. He was captured shortly after by local police. His identity has not been revealed, but according to the New York Post tabloid, he is a 58-year-old man who lives in the state of Hawaii.

According to local police, security agents found an AK-47 rifle, a GoPro camera and bags near the bushes where the suspect was lying in wait.

“Secret Service personnel opened fire on a shooter. We are not sure if the individual was able to shoot our agents,” said Rafael Barros, the Secret Service agent in charge of the area.

According to local police, the suspect appeared “calm” when he was arrested and did not have any weapons in the vehicle. Several roads in the area were blocked by security agents.

According to local authorities, Trump was removed from the golf course after the alert and taken to the clubhouse, which is about 8 kilometers from the Republican’s residence in Mar-a-Lago.

In an email sent shortly afterward to donors, Trump said he was “safe and well.” “There have been gunshots in my neighborhood, but before the rumors get out of hand, I wanted you to hear this first: I am safe and well!” the email read. “Nothing will stop me. I will never surrender! I will always love you for supporting me.”

Shortly after, the FBI, the US federal police, confirmed that it is investigating “an apparent assassination attempt” against Trump.

“The FBI responded to [um chamado em] West Palm Beach, Florida, and is investigating what appears to be an assassination attempt on former President Trump,” the agency said in a statement.

In a statement released by the White House, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — Trump’s opponent in the US presidential election — said they were “relieved” to learn that the Republican is “safe and sound.”

“The President and Vice President have been briefed on the security incident at Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was playing golf. They are relieved to hear that he is safe,” the White House said in a statement.

The Republican presidential candidate had already been the target of a shooting in July while speaking at a rally in an open field in Butler, Pennsylvania. At the time, Trump suffered minor injuries. The shooter was killed. A spectator at the rally was killed by the attacker. At the time, the security failures provoked strong criticism against the Secret Service, and the then director of the agency ended up resigning.

