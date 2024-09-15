Washington — The FBI said Sunday it was investigating “what appears to be an attempted assassination” of Donald Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, just nine weeks after the Republican presidential nominee survived another such attempt.

The former president was safe and unharmed after the U.S. Secret Service opened fire on a man pointing an AK-style rifle at the club while Trump was on the course, three law enforcement officials said. The person dropped the weapon and fled in a pickup truck, and was later taken into custody in a neighboring county. The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. An AK-style firearm was recovered at the scene near the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, two of the officials said. And no injuries were reported. The incident was the latest jarring moment in a campaign year marked by unprecedented turmoil. It came about two months after Trump was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, a bullet grazing his ear. Just a week later, President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. The golf course was partially closed to Trump while he was playing, and agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm, officials said. There are several areas around the perimeter of the property where golfers are visible from the fence line. Secret Service agents and officers in golf carts and on all-terrain vehicles typically secure the area several holes ahead and behind Trump when he is golfing. Agents also often bring an armored vehicle to the course to quickly shelter Trump should a threat arise.