The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said it is investigating the alleged hacking carried out from Iran on the campaign team of former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, suggesting that Iranian hackers may be behind the alleged attack.

The agency confirmed on Monday that it is “investigating the matter,” as indicated in a statement picked up by the American television network CNN. For its part, the White House has “strongly condemned any foreign government or entity attempting to interfere” in the electoral process or “attempting in any way to undermine the confidence” of democratic institutions.

In this regard, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press conference that Washington takes any report of hacking extremely seriously. “We have made it clear to foreign actors that such influence or interference is unacceptable. Our efforts to protect our elections have increased significantly over the years, even as the threat landscape has become increasingly complicated.”

However, he said he could not “comment on the veracity of these claims that Iran was involved.” National Security spokesman John Kirby said a report released last month by US intelligence concluded that Iran was working to influence the election: “So we are certainly aware that they have that intention,” he added.