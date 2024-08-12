The campaign held Iran responsible for the hack, which the Iranian government denied.

“These latest attempts to interfere in U.S. elections are not new for the Iranian regime, which in our view has undermined democracies — or attempted to do so — for many years,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

The United States has raised concerns in the past about Iranian cyber hacking, Patel was quoted as saying by AFP.

“We still have a number of tools at our disposal to hold the Iranian regime accountable and we will not hesitate to use them,” Patel added.

He did not confirm whether the United States had verified that Iran was behind the alleged hacking.

At the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby referred questions about who was responsible to the FBI and the Justice Department, but pointed to an earlier intelligence report that Iran was “working to influence” the outcome of the presidential election.

The Trump campaign team said Saturday that Iran was behind the hacking attempt in which documents, including research used in the dossier on Republican vice presidential candidate Jay D. Vance, were sent to journalists.

The Trump campaign warned the media against republishing the documents, saying such action would be “doing what America’s enemies are doing.”

The tone was different from 2016, when Trump said at a news conference that he hoped Russia would hack into the emails of his rival Hillary Clinton to find deleted messages.

US intelligence concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to support Trump, who rejected the findings of the investigation.