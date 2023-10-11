The FBI announced on Tuesday (10) that its anti-terrorism agents in New York have increased surveillance for potential threats in the state, which has the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, although it stated that there is “no specific and credible information to date of attempted attacks”.

The American intelligence service said that the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) is in contact with federal, state and local authorities, and recommended that the public remain vigilant and report any suspicions to the agency.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said police were monitoring potential targets and vulnerable locations in the state, such as synagogues, museums and Jewish cultural centers, following the Hamas terrorist group’s attack on Israel over the weekend.

Hochul said that to ensure the confidentiality and effectiveness of these measures, police are not releasing other information.

“We are working with local law enforcement and other law enforcement partners to track threats posted on social media to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers,” an FBI spokesperson said.

The New York State Information Center (NYSIC) has been closely monitoring content on social media and online channels.

“While there are no credible threats at this time, surveillance has revealed an increase in comments from pro-Hamas extremists on social media,” Hochul said after meeting with police and NYSIC.

The governor reiterated her appeal to companies to focus on threats and increase moderation on digital platforms to prevent the proliferation of hateful content.

“As New Yorkers mourn loved ones affected by Hamas’ heinous terrorist attacks, it is critical that we provide the safety and security needed for Jewish communities here in New York,” he said.

“Immediately after the Hamas attacks, I sent police to increase security measures and protect hot spots. Now it’s time for social media companies to do the same: monitor speech on their platforms and crack down on incitement to violence before it is too late,” he said in a statement.

The governor also asked state residents to report suspicious activity “immediately” through the Safeguard New York website or a telephone line set up for this purpose.

Military aid to Israel

This Tuesday afternoon (10), US President Joe Biden said he will ask the US Congress to approve funds to help the Israeli armed forces in the counteroffensive against the terrorist group Hamas.

“We will ask them to take urgent action to fund the national security requirements of our critical partners,” said the Democrat, saying that additional military aid to the attacked Middle Eastern country must include munitions and interceptor missiles to resupply the Iron Dome. (With EFE agency)