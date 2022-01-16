On January 16, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released the name of the criminal who took four hostages at a synagogue in the American city of Colleyville (Texas) the day before. This was reported by the city police.

The attacker turned out to be 44-year-old Briton Malik Faisal Akram.

“The FBI unit in Dallas today confirmed the identity of the hostage-taker, this is 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram <...> The FBI will continue to collect evidence. There is currently no evidence of anyone else participating [в организации нападения]”, the message says.

An armed man took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Beth Israel Congregation in Colleyville on January 15. He claimed to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqi, but authorities have not confirmed his identity. According to TV channel ABC News, he demanded to release his sister. Brother Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer told the TV channel that his client was in Houston.

After some time, the man released one of the four hostages, presumably because of his health problems. Then the remaining three people were released from the synagogue, who did not suffer as a result of the incident.

According to the latest police reports, the invader is dead.

Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer later said her client was “totally innocent” of the hostage situation at the Colleyville synagogue.

US President Joe Biden called the seizure of the synagogue an act of terrorism.