The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the suspect involved in the attack against former President Donald Trump.

The agency also described what happened at Trump’s rally as an attempt to assassinate the Republican candidate for the White House.

“Tonight we had what we’re calling an assassination attempt on our former President Donald Trump,” Special Agent Kevin Rojek told reporters in Butler, the town where the incident occurred.

“We have no reason to believe there is another threat,” he added.

The attack was the most serious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. It comes amid a deeply polarized political atmosphere in the United States, less than four months before the presidential election. And it could alter the tone and security posture at the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday in Milwaukee.

The Trump campaign announced Saturday night that the convention will go ahead as planned.

In the coming days, much of the focus will be on the shooter and the security lapses. The shooter did not attend the event and was killed by U.S. Secret Service agents, according to two officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Officials said the attacker was confronted by members of the U.S. Secret Service’s counterstrike team. The heavily armed tactical team travels everywhere with the president and leading candidates and is tasked with confronting any active threats, while other agents focus on safeguarding and evacuating the person at the protective facility.

Authorities recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene, according to a third person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

An AP analysis of more than a dozen videos and photographs from the scene of Trump’s rally, as well as satellite images of the site, shows the shooter was able to get surprisingly close to the stage where the former president was speaking.

A video posted on social media and geolocated by the AP shows the body of a person dressed in gray camouflage lying motionless on the roof of a building at AGR International Inc., a factory just north of the Butler Farm Show grounds where Trump’s event was held.

The roof where the alleged shooter lay was less than 150 meters (164 yards) from where Trump stood, a distance from which a decent marksman could reasonably hit a human-sized target. For reference, 150 meters is the distance at which U.S. Army recruits must hit a human-sized silhouette to qualify with the M-16 rifle. The AR-15, as the shooter had it at the Trump rally, is the semi-automatic civilian version of the military M16.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose department oversees the Secret Service, said officials were engaged with the Biden and Trump campaigns and were “taking every possible step to ensure their safety.”