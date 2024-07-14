The FBI has identified the shooter targeting former President Donald Trump as A white male from Pennsylvania who goes by the name of Thomas Mathiew Crooks.

This is a man in his 20s from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, the same state where the rally was held in which Trump was attacked, who has been wounded in the right ear, but his life is not in danger.

Trump being evacuated from a rally in Pennsylvania.

The FBI had asked for help from the public and had opened a special line for anyone who could provide any clues.

However, It is currently unknown what their motivations may be. and whether he was what is known as a ‘lone wolf’ or had an accomplice.

Chain CNN He said that when the officers reached the sniper, who was lying on the roof where he had fired the shots, he was not carrying any documents, which made his identification difficult for hours.

Images of the agents could be seen when they arrive to the roof where the sniper was, who was dressed in grey camouflage clothing.

The local media of Pittsburgh WTAE claims the shooter used an AR-15 type rifle and fired eight shots before being shot down by Secret Service agents.

A security officer stands guard after shots were fired on stage at Donald Trump's rally.

Authorities have confirmed that The deceased attacker caused the death of a rally attendeewounded Trump in the right ear and left two other members of the audience seriously injured.

