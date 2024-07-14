Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/14/2024 – 4:15

The suspect in the shooting that wounded the former president in the ear is 20 years old. The motive for the attack is not known. Hours after being injured, the Republican appears to be in good health. The FBI identified this Sunday (17/08) the alleged author of the shooting that wounded former president Donald Trump the previous day as a white man, 20 years old, from Pennsylvania. He was killed.

This is Thomas Matthew C*, a resident of Bethel Park, a district about 70 kilometers from the site of the attack and located in Pennsylvania, the same state where the rally was held in which Trump was attacked and suffered an injury to his right ear.

The FBI office in Pittsburgh confirmed this Saturday that Trump had suffered an “assassination attempt.”

The information was given at a press conference by Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of the FBI field office in that city, who asked residents for help in collecting information about the case.

Motivation is not known

However, it is still unknown what the alleged shooter’s motivations were and whether he was what is known as a “lone wolf” or had an accomplice.

CNN reports that when officers reached the man, he was lying on the roof where he allegedly fired the shots. He did not have any identification with him, which made it difficult to identify him for hours. Authorities said they collected DNA samples to identify him.

Footage was seen of police officers arriving at the roof where the man was lying, dressed in gray camouflage clothing.

Pittsburgh local media outlet WTAE reported that he used an AR-15-style rifle and fired eight shots before being shot and killed by Secret Service agents.

Authorities said he killed one rally attendee, wounded Trump in the right ear and seriously injured two others in the audience.

In videos of the rally, you can hear the bangs, and then Trump putting his hand to his ear. Several supporters who were behind the former president then crouched down and screamed. Officers rushed to Trump and, after checking his condition, removed him from the stage seconds later and escorted him to a vehicle.

As he stood up on the podium before leaving, Trump appeared to have some blood on his right ear, cheek and hands. He raised his fist at that point, signaling to his supporters.

Trump disembarks appearing to be fine

Trump appeared in good health just hours after suffering what the FBI classified as an attack. Images released by the Fox News television network showed the former president getting off his private plane after arriving after midnight on Sunday (14/07) at Newark airport in the state of New Jersey.

Wearing a blue suit and no tie, Trump walked down the steps of the aircraft without any assistance, walked normally and waved to a few people on the tarmac.

Trump presumably headed to Trump Tower, the building in Manhattan where he has one of his addresses.

Shortly after the attack, Trump was rushed to a hospital, details of which have not been released, but likely in the city of Pittsburgh, which is the closest city to the small, rural Butler where the attack occurred.

He was only in the hospital for a few hours, and then a caravan of vehicles escorted by Pennsylvania State Police was seen heading to the local airport for Trump to board his plane.

It is not known whether the politician will have any activity this Sunday or whether he will rest, but his campaign team has already confirmed that he is expected on Monday at the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee, where the party is expected to formalize its candidacy for the November presidential elections.

* DW does not disclose the full names of suspects, in accordance with the German press code.

md (EFE, AFP)