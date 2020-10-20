FBI Deputy Chief David Bowdich said that the American companies Cisco, Google, Facebook and Twitter helped intelligence agencies investigate cyberattacks carried out with the NotPetya virus, reports RIA News…

The agency expressed gratitude to corporations for their help.

On October 19, the US Department of Justice indicted six Russians on cybercrime charges believed to be involved in the spread of the NotPetya virus in 2017. Prosecutors claim that the alleged hackers “intended to support the efforts of the Russian authorities to destabilize” against Ukraine and Georgia.

According to the US Department of Justice, the persons involved in the case are “employees of the GRU”.

We add that earlier the European Union introduced restrictive measures against some structures and citizens of the Russian Federation and China, allegedly involved in cyber attacks.

Note, Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of trying to influence democratic processes in other countries. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the statements about Russian hacker attacks nonsense.