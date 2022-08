The FBI collected about 20 boxes of items during a search it carried out on Monday (8) at the home of former US President Donald Trump in the state of Florida, according to information this Friday (12) from the Wall Street Journal. . Among those items would be documents that have been marked as top secret, secret and confidential.

US federal police served a search warrant in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, as part of an investigation into whether Trump took documents from the White House when he left the presidency, rather than turning them over to the National Archives, as he ordered. the legislation.

On Thursday night, the Washington Post reported that documents relating to nuclear weapons were among those that FBI investigators were looking for in Mar-a-Lago.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he “personally approved” that the court be asked to issue a search warrant at Trump’s Palm Beach home. He also informed that he asked the Judiciary to end secrecy on the search warrant.

Trump’s lawyers had until 4 pm this Friday (GMT) to inform the court if they had any objections to the release of the search warrant and receipt, but the former president had already stated on Thursday that he did not opposed their being made public. Trump and fellow Republicans point to political motivation in the FBI operation, which Garland denied.