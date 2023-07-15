During a search of an apartment in Mount Washington, Kentucky, the American security service FBI found forty human skulls and other human remains. That reports CNN. When FBI agents knocked on the door earlier this week with a search warrant and asked the apartment’s resident if anyone was still there, he replied, “Only my dead friends.”
