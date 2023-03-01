FBI director Ray blames Wuhan lab leak for COVID-19 pandemic

FBI Director Christopher Ray in an interview fox news called the most likely cause of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the department “has been assessing for some time that the source of the pandemic was most likely a potential laboratory incident in Wuhan.”

Ray also said that the Chinese authorities are trying to interfere with work to establish the causes of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) refused to consider coronavirus seasonal. Melita Vujnovic, the WHO representative in Russia, expressed this opinion. According to her, the coronavirus is still in the pandemic phase, but not in that acute one, when there was absolutely no immunity.