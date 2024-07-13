FBI declines to comment on Pennsylvania assassination attempt on Trump

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has declined to comment on the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump. This was reported by RIA News with reference to the department.

“We suggest you contact the US Secret Service,” the FBI responded.

An assassination attempt on Trump was made at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. During the politician’s speech, gunfire erupted, Trump fell under the podium, and Secret Service agents covered him. After some time, the politician rose and raised his fist.

The US presidential candidate survived, he suffered a head wound, Secret Service agents evacuated the bloodied Trump from the scene. The shooter has not yet been detained.