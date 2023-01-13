The FBI raided a clandestine Chinese police station in Manhattan last year, seizing documents from the facility in a criminal investigation into China’s presence in the United States, the report said. New York Times this Thursday (12).

The newspaper revealed that the search took place last year at a Chinatown facility investigated for its alleged role as a branch of the Fuzhou city security bureau, citing people with knowledge of the investigation. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn — which the newspaper said was involved in the investigation — declined to comment on the story. Times.

The existence of the Manhattan outpost first came to light through a report by the NGO Safeguard Defenders, which documented more than 100 police stations run by various Chinese provinces and cities in several foreign countries. More than a dozen other governments have also launched investigations into stations operating in their own territory, although the FBI search is the first known instance of such an attack. Safeguard Defenders said it found evidence that there are four such precincts in the US: two in New York, one in Los Angeles and another at an undetermined location.

There’s probably more: the magazine’s correspondent Newsweek Didi Kirsten Tatlow reported last year that she found evidence from nine police stations or courts, plus nine more “Chinese Support Centers” that are part of the Chinese Communist Party’s “United Front” system of influence.

The report of NYT it specifies only that the stagecoach took place sometime “last fall” when official concern about the existence of the Manhattan station arose. On November 17, FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a Senate hearing that he was aware of the existence of the stations, which he called “outrageous”, and that he had “to be careful when discussing” the investigations of your agency.

While Chinese officials and people affiliated with the service stations say their only function is to help Chinese citizens with administrative matters such as renewing driver’s licenses, Safeguard Defenders has linked some of the stations to the Chinese government’s illicit kidnapping campaigns. These operations took place under China’s so-called Operation Fox Hunt.

In his testimony, Wray criticized China’s decision to open the station, which he said “violates sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and police cooperation processes”.

Subsequent media reports revealed that the Manhattan service station is on the third floor of a Chinatown building owned by the America ChangLe Association, named after a district in Fuzhou and run by a donor to the New York mayor’s political campaigns. , Eric Adams. The group’s tax-exempt status was revoked by the IRS last May after failing to file its taxes for three consecutive years, the newspaper reported. new york post.

While a spokesperson for Adams told the Times that the mayor doesn’t know Jimmy Lu, head of America ChangLe, the post also reported that Adams attended a dinner last September sponsored by the organization alongside New York State and City officials and the New York Police Department.

“As an important and powerful social organization, the ChangLe Association of the United States brings together a great number of economic talents, makes great contributions to New York where they live, and plays an important role in promoting new immigrants to improve their quality of life in New York,” Adams said in a speech at the event, according to a Chinese-language report on the event, which was intended to honor the inauguration of Lu and other new leaders of the group.

The investigation coincided with a series of Justice Department cases filed against individuals accused of participating in Chinese government schemes to harass and harass various dissidents and ethnic minorities on American soil. Throughout 2022, federal prosecutors filed charges against more than a dozen individuals accused of having participated in these criminal activities.

The involvement of Brooklyn federal prosecutors in the reported investigation stands out because the Manhattan Chinese Police Station is in the Southern District of New York, represented by a different office. The Eastern District of New York has taken the lead in several of the Chinese malign influence cases opened in the past year, including two Operation Fox Hunt-related schemes involving multiple US and Chinese defendants. Two Americans pleaded guilty last year to charges in one such scheme, which targeted three Chinese dissidents in the US, an EDNY (Eastern District of New York) spokesman told National Review.

Safeguard Defenders campaign director Laura Harth said she can’t remember whether her group knew about the attack prior to the report. Timesbut that they were “well aware of and grateful that the FBI is investigating this and taking the issue of the transnational repression of the Chinese dictatorship and other similar operations seriously.”

Harth added that the organization is looking forward to seeing a similar level of attention given to clandestine overseas Chinese police stations by law enforcement agencies in other liberal democracies.

