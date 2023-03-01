Home page politics

This 2020 color-edited electron micrograph, provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility, shows particles of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, (in orange) isolated from a patient. © Uncredited/NIAID/NIH/dpa

How did the virus come about that paralyzed entire countries for months? According to the FBI, the answer to this question can probably be found in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. But things are not that clear.

WASHINGTON – The FBI director has confirmed an earlier assessment by his agency that a possible lab glitch in China was “most likely” responsible for the spread of the coronavirus.

“The FBI has been assuming for some time that the origin of the pandemic is most likely a possible laboratory incident in Wuhan,” Christopher Wray told Fox News last night (local time). “This is about a possible leak at a Chinese government-controlled laboratory.”

Wray added that investigations are ongoing and many details are yet to be revealed. However, he wanted to note that the Chinese government had “done its best” to “hinder and cover up” the work of the US government and foreign partners. This is unfortunate for everyone.

US government disagree

The communications director of the National Security Council, John Kirby, made it clear on Monday that there was still no unified view within the US government on the origin of the corona virus. “There is currently no consensus in the US government as to how exactly Covid came about,” he said.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the US Department of Energy has changed its assessment of the origin of the corona virus and is now assuming a possible laboratory failure – but only with a “low” degree of certainty. China had rejected this. Beijing’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the search for the origin of the virus is a scientific matter and should “not be politicized”. dpa