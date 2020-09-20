The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed that it is investigating the incident with the sending of a parcel of ricin to US President Donald Trump. This is stated on September 19 at website the Bureau.

“The FBI and our partners with the US Secret Service and the US Postal Inspection Service are investigating a suspicious letter received at the US government post office,” the statement said.

The interception of a parcel addressed to Trump with a poisonous substance was reported earlier on Saturday by CNN. All mail for the White House is sorted and screened at a remote site before entering the building. It is noted that two tests were performed to confirm the presence of ricin.

Ricin is a highly toxic substance. It can be used in powder, granule or acid form. If swallowed, it causes nausea, vomiting and internal bleeding of the stomach and intestines, followed by failure of the liver, spleen, and kidneys and death by collapse of the circulatory system.

Two years ago, the U.S. Secret Service also intercepted a suspicious envelope sent to Trump. Later, a former Navy soldier fell under suspicion in this case, but he did not admit his guilt.