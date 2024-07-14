“Tonight we had what we’re calling an assassination attempt on our former President Donald Trump,” Special Agent Kevin Rojek told reporters in Butler, the town where the incident occurred.

In addition, the FBI reported that it has elements to identify the person who shot and wounded former President Trump during his rally in Pennsylvania.

“At this point we’re not ready to identify who the shooter is, we’re close to an identification,” Rojek said.

“We have no reason to believe there is another threat,” he added.

Donald Trump was quickly removed from the stage during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday afternoon after gunshots were heard.

Trump was showing a graph showing border crossing numbers when explosions began to ring out in the crowd.

Trump’s ear appeared to be bleeding profusely as he was rushed off the stage.