The FBI office in Pittsburgh confirmed on Saturday that former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) was the victim of an “assassination attempt” by a shooter who was shot dead and has not yet been identified.

This was announced at a press conference by Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the local FBI office in the aforementioned city, who asked for citizen assistance in gathering information about what happened.

“We have intelligence analysts working feverishly to try to identify the individual who did this and the motives behind why it was done. Right now we need the public’s help,” he said.

“We are close to that identification and as soon as we are 100% sure who that individual is, we will share it with the press,” he added.

The FBI has deployed numerous resources to the area, including a special response team from the Marine base in Quantico, Virginia.

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face following a shooting at a campaign rally. Photo:AFP Share

“It remains an active crime scene. As I mentioned, we have multiple officers on scene. We are also working closely with other federal agencies, our state partners and also our local law enforcement partners,” Rojek said.

Trump was wounded in his right ear after a shooter opened fire during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

One attendee was killed, the shooter was shot dead and two people were hospitalized in critical condition, said Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania Police Department.

The shooter, who was killed by Secret Service officers, was on a rooftop outside the perimeter of the campaign event, Butler District Attorney said.

The rally was held days before the Republican National Convention scheduled to run from Monday to Thursday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump’s nomination as the Republican candidate will be confirmed.

EFE