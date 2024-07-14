The office of the FBI Pittsburgh confirmed on Saturday that former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) suffered an “assassination attempt” by a shooter who was shot dead and has not yet been identified.

This was announced at a press conference by Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the local FBI office in the aforementioned city, who asked for citizen assistance in gathering information on what happened in Pennsylvania, United States.

“We have intelligence analysts working feverishly to try to identify the individual who did this. and the reasons behind why it was done. Right now we need the public’s help,” he said of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

“ We are close to that identification And as soon as we are 100% sure who that individual is, we will share it with the press,” he added.

The FBI has deployed numerous resources to the area, including a special response team from the Marine base in Quantico, Virginia.

“It remains an active crime scene. As I mentioned, we have multiple officers on scene. We are also working closely with other federal agencies, our state partners and also our local law enforcement partners,” Rojek said.

Trump was injured in his right ear after a Shooter opens fire during rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

One of the attendees died, the shooter was shot dead and two people are hospitalized in serious condition.according to Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Shooterwho was shot down by Secret Service personnel, was on a roof outside the perimeter of the campaign event according to the Butler district attorney.

That rally was held days before the Republican National Convention scheduled from this Monday until Thursday in Milwaukee (Wisconsin), where Trump’s nomination as Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States will be confirmed.